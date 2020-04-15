Rwanda: Seven More COVID-19 Patients Discharged, New Cases Confirmed

14 April 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edwin Ashimwe

The Ministry of Health on Tuesday, April 14, confirmed the full recovery of seven more COVID-19 patients who were discharged from the treatment facility.

According to a statement from the Ministry, the newly discharged patients bring the number to 49 of those who have fully recovered.

The ministry also reported that there were more seven cases recorded in the country out of 983 samples that were tested within a period of 24 hours.

This brings the total number of fully recovered patients to 49, while overall, the cases diagnosed in Rwanda are currently 134, with no reported death so far.

All the new cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases who were identified through tracing, according to the statement.

Tracing of contacts is ongoing and all patients are under treatment in stable condition in designated health facilities.

The ministry emphasized that anyone who withholds information relevant to contact tracing or knowingly fails to report COVID-19 symptoms jeopardizes public safety and will be punished in accordance with applicable laws.

Before next year, (2021) the pharmaceutical industry hopes that the world could get the first vaccine to cure coronavirus.

This follows a statement issued on April 13, by the World Health Organization, publicly declaring that it is collaborating with a group of experts to speed up the development of Covid-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, as the number of confirmed cases surge, the country has taken several measures to curb the spread of this pandemic, the recent one being the usage of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) to raise awareness about the pandemic in local communities.

The country is also under a lockdown initially imposed on April 15, but has since been extended to April 19, to further strengthen the fight against the highly contagious virus.

Globally, coronavirus cases have risen to more than 1,970,220, while 124,544 patients have lost their lives in 185 countries.

