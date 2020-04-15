Kenya: Ruto Says Foreign Missions to Support Diaspora Population Amid Virus Lockdowns

Nairobi — Deputy President William Ruto Tuesday said Kenyan embassies abroad have put measures to ensure Kenyans in diaspora are supported as the coronavirus pandemic continues to cause disruptions globally.

Ruto said embassy staff were doing their utmost to offer assistance to more 3 million Kenyan citizens in Diaspora who he noted were facing challenges similar to those faced by Kenyans in the country.

"We have 3m Kenyans in diaspora.The serious challenges of COVID-19 here at home has not spared them. Our staff at embassies around the world are doing their utmost to ensure assistance is available," he said in a tweet.

DP Ruto's remarks came amid reports of mistreatment of Africans including Kenyans a in China as authorities in the Asian nation enforce stringent measures to curtail new coronavirus transmissions.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs was set to issue a detailed statement of measures put in place during a press briefing set for 11:15am on Tuesday, April 14.

The ministry had Friday indicated it received assurance from the Chinese government on the safety of Kenyans following claims of discrimination in Guangzhou.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it had also reached out to the Kenyan Embassy in Nairobi over the matter.

"The Ministry has received assurances from the Chinese Embassy in Nairobi that the Government of China takes a serious view of the situation and that the local authorities in Guangzhou have been tasked to take immediate action to safeguard the legitimate rights of the Africans concerned," the statement read.

As of April 13, Kenya had recorded 208 cases of coronavirus with with 40 recoveries and 9 deaths.

International passenger flights in Kenya remain suspended, the government urging Kenyans in foreign countries to stay put and adherence to guidelines issued by health authorities in their respective countries of residence.