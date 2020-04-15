Nigeria: COVID-19 - FCT Discharges Seven People

15 April 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Omeiza Ajayi

Seven patients at the COVID-19 isolation and treatment centre in the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital UATH have been discharged, bringing to 18 the total number of people discharged so far, Vanguard has learned.

Vanguard learned that they were discharged late Tuesday having satisfied all the necessary protocols preparatory to their being certified COVID-19 free.

"We are happy to announce that seven patients were discharged from UATH Isolation Center, Gwagwalada today.

The remaining ones are clinically stable and responding well to treatment. To God be the glory", the FCT authorities said in a short message from its COVID-19 Media team.

The FCT Administration had earlier discharged 11 persons in two batches and expressed optimism that more patients would be discharged.

