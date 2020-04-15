Ghana: Couple Support COVID-19 National Trust Fund With Gh¢20,000

15 April 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Malik Sullemana

A Deputy Attorney-General, Mr Godfred Yeboah Dame, and his wife, Dr Joycelyn Dame, have presented a cheque for GH¢20,000 to support the COVID-19 National Trust Fund, set up by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Mrs Akosua Frema Opare, the Chief of Staff, who received the cheque at the Jubilee House, Accra, expressed her profound gratitude to the Dame family for supporting a good cause, and urged others to emulate their example.

Speaking after the donation, Mr Dame noted that the nation found itself in unchartered waters, and called for extraordinary support from all citizens.

He promised to reach out to the vulnerable, adding that "The President of Ghana had exhibited exceptionally bold and decisive leadership at this time. It was thus in the right vein for all to selflessly lend a hand and support his endeavours to steer the nation out of this unprecedented emergency."

It is recalled that President Akufo-Addo established the COVID-19 National Trust Fund a few weeks ago, and pledged his three-month salary to support the fund.

Since then, Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, had made similar commitment, while several prominent Ghanaians, corporate organisations and companies had subsequently donated to the fund to support the course of slowing the spread of the disease.

