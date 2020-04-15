Nigeria: Lagos Tops As NHRC Confirms Cases of Rights Violations During COVID-19 Lockdown

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) said on Tuesday it received 105 complaints of alleged rights violations by security agents during the initial lockdown from members of the public.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on March 29 ordered a total cessation of movements in Lagos, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in a bid to check the spread of coronavirus in the country.

The restriction expired last Monday and the President has since extended the lockdown for another 14 days.

In a statement signed by its Executive Secretary, Tony Ojukwu, the Commission disclosed that it received complaints bordering on extra-judicial killings, violation of the right to freedom of movement, unlawful arrest and detention, seizure/confiscation of properties, sexual and gender-based violence, discrimination, torture, inhumane and degrading treatment and extortion against security agents and other actors from 23 states of the federation and the FCT.

The states in question are - Abia, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Benue, Cross Rivers, Ebonyi, Edo, Enugu, Ekiti, Delta, Gombe, Imo, Kaduna, Katsina, Kogi; Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Osun, Plateau, and Rivers.

According to NHRC, Lagos has the highest recorded cases during the initial lockdown with 28 incidents, followed by the FCT with 10 complaints.

A further breakdown of the incidents recorded during the period revealed the following: Enugu (9) Abia (7), Delta (6), Nasarawa (5), Rivers (5) and Imo (4).

Others are Ekiti (3), Akwa Ibom (3), Gombe (3), Kaduna (3), Ebonyi (3), Kwara (2), Osun (2), Benue (2), Niger (2), Edo (1), Adamawa (1), Ogun (1), Cross River (1), Kogi (1), Bayelsa (1), Katsina (1) and Plateau (1).

The Commission also revealed there were eight documented incidents of extra-judicial killing in which 18 persons were killed.

It said: "Out of this number, 12 deaths were recorded in Kaduna State. Abia State also recorded two deaths arising from two incidents; while Delta, Niger, Ebonyi and Katsina States recorded one death each.

"Whereas COVID-19 has led to the death of about 11 patients to date, law enforcement agents have extra-judicially executed 18 persons to enforce the regulations.

"This speaks volumes of the protocols and rules of engagement for our law enforcement as well the efficiency level and capacity of law enforcement agents to deal with the civil population.

"It's a sheer display of impunity and reckless disregard for human life in law enforcement by security personnel."

The Nigeria Correctional Service, the Commission said was responsible for eight out of the 18 reported deaths while the Nigeria Police Force was liable for seven.

"The Nigeria Army, on the other hand, was responsible for two deaths while the Ebonyi State Task Force on COVID-19, Afikpo South Local Government Area was responsible for one death," NHRC stated.

Vanguard