Liberia: M&E and Learning Specialist, Project Assistant, Field Technicians

A reputable organization is looking for qualified Liberians to fill the following positions:

1. Monitoring and Evaluation and Learning Specialist

Education : Master degree in Agricultural economics or a related field;

Work experience:Extensive experience in leading MEL processes, including routine data management and survey data management and analysis of socio-economic data;

2. A Project Assistant

Education: Bachelor degree in Administration or related field, good knowledge in agriculture field.

Work experience: Five (5) years in similar job within a reputable institution and a good experience in finance support services.

3. Field Technicians (5 positions) to serve as focal point in project counties.

Education: At least high school degree with solid experience in rice-fish production system,

Work experience: Five (5) years working experiences with farming communities in integrated rice-fish farming system; Capacity building of farmers; Knowledge of pond construction and management.

How to Apply: Applicants should submit a letter of application and a detailed curriculum vitae (CV) and three references to the following E-mail address: [email protected]

Please indicate the position you are applying for.

Applications close by 12AM on April 20, 2020.

Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.