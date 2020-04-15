Liberia: M&E and Learning Specialist, Project Assistant, Field Technicians

14 April 2020
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

A reputable organization is looking for qualified Liberians to fill the following positions:

1. Monitoring and Evaluation and Learning Specialist

Education : Master degree in Agricultural economics or a related field;

Work experience:Extensive experience in leading MEL processes, including routine data management and survey data management and analysis of socio-economic data;

2. A Project Assistant

Education: Bachelor degree in Administration or related field, good knowledge in agriculture field.

Work experience: Five (5) years in similar job within a reputable institution and a good experience in finance support services.

3. Field Technicians (5 positions) to serve as focal point in project counties.

Education: At least high school degree with solid experience in rice-fish production system,

Work experience: Five (5) years working experiences with farming communities in integrated rice-fish farming system; Capacity building of farmers; Knowledge of pond construction and management.

How to Apply: Applicants should submit a letter of application and a detailed curriculum vitae (CV) and three references to the following E-mail address: [email protected]

Please indicate the position you are applying for.

Applications close by 12AM on April 20, 2020.

Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Read the original article on Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Observer

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Bobi Wine Offers to Rescue Africans 'Mistreated' in China
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.