Liberia: Joint Security Not Observing Social Distancing Protocol?

A pickup (rear) carrying police officers shows an apparent ignorance of the social distancing policy.

President George M. Weah has declared that a key measure to observe to keep the Coronavirus (COVID-19) at bay is the observance of Social-distancing.

He has since placed a ban on large gatherings including school attendance and religious worship as well as entertainment centers and limited the attendance of people at marketplaces amongst others.

But from appearances, Joint Security operatives are not adhering to the rules. The Joint Security comprising of the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA), Liberia National Police (LNP), Liberia Immigration Services (LIS), Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) and the National Security Agency (NSA) are usually seen carrying eight to ten persons in the back of a small pickup and two or three persons, plus the rider on a motorcycle, moving from one location to another apparently to ensure that the State of Emergency is observed throughout Liberia. Are they not ignoring the social distancing requirement, which is a key aspect of the fight against COVID-19?

Even at the Monrovia City Corporation, hundreds of people can be seen gathered without observing the social distancing rules to be recruited as contact tracers.

Meanwhile, the recruitment of non-medical personnel as contact tracers has claimed public attention, including that of Grand Bassa County Senator Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence.

The senator, on her social media page, wrote that the decision of President George M. Weah to send non-medical contact tracers in the field is a death trap for all citizens in Liberia.

Sen. Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence did not only frown on the president's decision but called for quick intervention although she did not specify what manner and form such intervention should take.

In a related development, reports quoting residents along the major road trunk linking Montserrado to Bong, Nimba, Lofa and the southeastern counties say that vehicular movement along that route has reduced significantly and comes virtually to a halt well before 3 PM which is the official time for every citizen, including those riding aboard vehicles to leave the streets.

The busy road that leads to counties believed to be the major breadbasket of the country are silent with vehicles plying the street in approximately thirty minutes intervals before 3 PM and only security cars after three.