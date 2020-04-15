Liberia: Man, 20, Lost Eye in Fistfight

14 April 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Franklin Doloquee

Ganta, Nimba — Police in Ganta have arrested and sent to court a 25-year-old man for allegedly destroying his rival's right eye in during a fistfight.

Explaining his ordeal, the victim, Tonny Samolu, 20, said his adversary Victor Barzon had asked to allow him borrow his computer and when he returned it, he noticed that several parts of his computer weren't there.

According to him, when he noticed Barzon had allegedly removed some parts from his computer, he walked to Barzon's house to ask him for those parts that had gone missing from his computer. It was during that time that it sparked up a fistfight between them that led Samolu losing his right eye.

According to eyewitnesses' accounts, the 25-year-old allegedly used a pair of scissors to destroy Samolu's eye.

Barzon is presently at the Sanniquellie Central Prison awaiting court trial.

