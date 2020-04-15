Liberia: 20-Yr-Old 'Rapes' Girl, 9, in Nimba County

Ganta — The Women and Children Protection Division of the Liberia National Police in Ganta, Nimba County, has arrested and charged a 20-year-old man with rape.

Daniel K. Wuo, a resident of Zuluyee Town in District #2, allegedly raped a 9-year-old girl while on their farm.

The victim told our Nimba County contributor that the alleged perpetrator forced her in the bush and raped her.

Wuo is currently at the Sanniquellie Central Prison compound awaiting trial.

Ministry of Gender and Development Nimba Coordinator Yar Belleh-Suah, disclosed that her office has investigated at least 20 rape cases for prosecution of perpetrators with additional 10 cases still pending and undergoing police investigation.

According to Ms. Suah rape is on the increase in the county. She told this newspaper that another 13-year-old girl was sometime ago raped to death in Tappita.

Meanwhile, this newspaper has been told by several relatives of victims that they are usually told by the magisterial courts in the county to provide transportation so that court can sent those suspects to the Sanniquellie Center Prison.