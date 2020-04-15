Liberia: 20-Yr-Old 'Rapes' Girl, 9, in Nimba County

14 April 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Lennart Dodoo

Ganta — The Women and Children Protection Division of the Liberia National Police in Ganta, Nimba County, has arrested and charged a 20-year-old man with rape.

Daniel K. Wuo, a resident of Zuluyee Town in District #2, allegedly raped a 9-year-old girl while on their farm.

The victim told our Nimba County contributor that the alleged perpetrator forced her in the bush and raped her.

Wuo is currently at the Sanniquellie Central Prison compound awaiting trial.

Ministry of Gender and Development Nimba Coordinator Yar Belleh-Suah, disclosed that her office has investigated at least 20 rape cases for prosecution of perpetrators with additional 10 cases still pending and undergoing police investigation.

According to Ms. Suah rape is on the increase in the county. She told this newspaper that another 13-year-old girl was sometime ago raped to death in Tappita.

Meanwhile, this newspaper has been told by several relatives of victims that they are usually told by the magisterial courts in the county to provide transportation so that court can sent those suspects to the Sanniquellie Center Prison.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Bobi Wine Offers to Rescue Africans 'Mistreated' in China
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.