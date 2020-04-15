Liberia: Bankers Association Joins COVID-19 Fight - Donates Food And Sanitary Materials to NPHIL

14 April 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Press Release

Monrovia — In support of the government's efforts to stem the spread of the Covid-19 that is claiming the lives of Liberians and others, globally, the Liberian Bankers Association (LBA) has donated a huge consignment of food and non-food items to the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL).

The bankers' donation, which was done recently at the NPHIL office in Congo Town is intended to enhance the fight against the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic as well as provide much-needed support to health workers.

The materials included 15 pieces of thermometers, 50 cartons of Clorox, 50 cartons of Pop soap, 20 cartons of alcohol, 100 bags of 25kg rice, 50 gallons of Argo oil and five cartons of gloves.

The LBA comprises of nine banking institutions, including the Liberian Bank for Development and Investment, United Bank for Africa Liberia, Ecobank Liberia Limited, GN Bank, AccessBank, Global Bank, Guarantee Trust Bank, International Bank Liberia, Afriland Bank as well as Central Bank of Liberia, among others.

Presenting the items, the president of LBA, John S. Davies, III, said the donation is intended to awaken the interest of everyone to join the government in the fight against the Coronavirus.

"Coronavirus has no cure and so it is the responsibility of all Liberians to join and support the fight against this deadly menace," said Davies, who is also the President of Liberian Bank for Development and Investment.

He acknowledged the efforts of the government in containing the virus and called on all Liberians to help in whatever way they can.

"We know that each member of the financial institutions within the LBA is making efforts and small strive in their own capacity to lend a hand of support to the national government.

"Again, it's not so much of the magnitude we have provided, it is the gesture that is important. We know that in order to defeat this very difficult enemy (COVID-19), it requires all of us to bring our little drops of water and in the final analysis, we will make a mighty ocean that can wash this virus away.

"So, on behalf of the Liberia Bankers Association, I like to present to you (Mr. Fallah) this token in the fight against COVID-19," he noted.

The LBA boss was joined by the association's head of Secretariat, Doren McIntosh and her assistant Sarah Lamie.

The Director-General of the NPHIL, Dr. Mosoka Fallah, who received the donation on behalf of the government expressed gratitude to the bankers association for the kind gesture and assured that Liberians are committed to fighting the deadly disease.

Post Views: 6

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Bobi Wine Offers to Rescue Africans 'Mistreated' in China
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.