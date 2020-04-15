Ghana: Bar Owner, Customer in Trouble for Flouting COVID-19 Lockdown

15 April 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By David O. Yarboi-Tetteh

Cape Coast — A drinking bar owner, Mawutor Ahetor, and a customer, Samuel Richard, have been arrested by the Kasoa Divisional Police for flouting the imposition of the country's lockdown against Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The two, both residents of Top Hills of Kasoa in the Awutu Senya East municipality of the Central Region, have been granted police enquiry bail and were assisting the police in investigations.

A team of police personnel were currently on a manhunt for some people, who were said to have attacked and injured the customer with a broken bottle, before taking his money from him.

The municipality is part of areas that are witnessing the lockdown announced by the President to curb the COVID-19 pandemic

Briefing the Ghanaian Times, the Central Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Irene Oppong, said Samuel Richard reported to the police that a group of young men attacked him when he went to a drinking spot at Blue Top Estate to buy K-20 alcoholic drink around 8:20am.

She said the assailants stabbed the complainant in the right shoulder with a broken bottle and took away his Infinix mobile phone and GH₵2,500.

DSP Oppong said the police arrested the bar owner and the customer for flouting COVID-19 lockdown.

