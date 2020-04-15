Zimbabwe: Persons On Art Urge Scrapping of User Fees As Lockdown Whittles Down Incomes

15 April 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

Mutare — Groups championing the rights of People Living With HIV (PLHIV) in the eastern border city have called on local health centres to scrap user fees to allow access to Anti-Retroviral Therapy (ART) free of any hindrance during the current lockdown period.

A survey conducted by this paper indicated that most clinics and health centres charged between $20 and $30 in user fees for ART patients seeking to replenish their supplies.

But the advocacy groups feel user fees must be waived due to the sharp dwindling of incomes caused by the current coronavirus induced job and business break.

They say the user fees were becoming a barrier to accessing medication considering that those on treatment also have to incur transport costs to go and pick up the drugs from the health centres.

Petrus Maramba (35) of Weirmouth, who is also on ART, said the user fees should be scrapped as the closure of their businesses has left them with no disposable incomes.

"Income has dwindled due to the lockdown and user fees have to be scrapped to reduce the burden on those without steady income," said Maramba.

Family Aids Support Organisation (FASO) Director, Casper Pound also said user fees were a barrier to accessing drugs and medication during the lockdown period.

"Imagine a situation where the whole family is on ART and you need resupplies. You need more money to pay for user fees.

"Most of our members are self-employed, their businesses are closed for now and they don't have income," said Pound.

He said the user fee was now $20, up from $5.

"It's too much considering that there are transport costs factored in yet," he said.

Zimbabwe National Network of People Living With HIV (ZNNP+) Manicaland Coordinator, Moses Chananauka said user fees were not sustainable considering the dwindling incomes during lockdown.

"Incomes have dwindled due to lockdown and user fees have become a barrier for people living with HIV to access health services such as ART," said Chananauka.

He said it was time drugs were issued free of charge.

Experts feel access to health care was a human right that should not be denied on any individual, directly or through the imposition of fees that could be unaffordable to many.

They want government to take over the entire burden.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Bobi Wine Offers to Rescue Africans 'Mistreated' in China
Namibia Lockdown Extended, Restrictions Applied Nationwide

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.