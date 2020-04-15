Morocco: Germany Calls On UN Security Council to Take Serious Stand On Issue of Western Sahara

12 April 2020
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

New York — The Federal Republic of Germany called on the UN Security Council to take a serious stand on the issue of Western Sahara, by sending a clear signal on participation in the United Nations-led political process for a just and final solution to this conflict, ensuring the people of Western Sahara the right to self-determination.

In his statement during the recent Security Council meeting on the United Nations Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO), the Deputy Permanent Representative of Germany to the United Nations, Ambassador Jürgen Schulz, said that his country, while renewing its unwavering support for the efforts made in the issue of Western Sahara, his country urgently demanded the appointment of a new envoy.

In the same context, the German diplomat added that the Government of the Federal Republic of Germany continued to fully support the political process with regard to the conflict in Western Sahara and to the United Nations Referendum Mission in the Region as well as to the people of Western Sahara.

