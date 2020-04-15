Western Sahara: Appointment of New Envoy On Agenda of Security Council Meeting

New York — Polisario Front representative at the United Nations, Dr. Sidi Mohamed Omar, on Monday indicated that the Security Council meeting scheduled for Thursday on developments in Western Sahara will be an opportunity for its members to address several issues, including the delay in the appointment of a new UN envoy and mechanisms for responding to the opening of consulates in the occupied Sahrawi territories.

In a statement to APS, Dr. Sidi Mohamed Omar said that a briefing on the developments of the political process in Western Sahara would be presented to the Security Council, whose work will be carried out by videoconference due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the Sahrawi diplomat, head of the MINURSO, Collin Stewart, is expected to a briefing on the situation of this UN mission mandated to organize a referendum on self-determination in Western Sahara.

The representative of the Polisario Front at the United Nations added that member states of the Security Council would "raise the issue of the opening by some African countries of consulates in El-Aaiun and Dakhla, occupied cities of Western Sahara, pushed to this illegal act by Morocco, which has no sovereignty over the Sahrawi occupied territories, in defiance of all Security Council resolutions, which called on both parties to the conflict to avoid any act likely to destabilize the region."

During their meeting, member states would urge the Security Council and UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, to speed up the appointment of a new envoy to Western Sahara in order to relaunch the political process, said the Sahrawi diplomat.

Despite the urgent nature of the appointment of a personal envoy to Western Sahara, this appointment should not in any way constitute a "goal" especially in the absence of a political process ensuring within a legal framework the self-determination of the Sahrawi people.

It should be noted that the next session of the Council will be held under the presidency of the Dominican Republic in a context marked by the stagnation of this dossier which has put the situation back to the starting point, despite the dynamics that have characterized the settlement of this conflict during two roundtables in Geneva that brought Morocco and the Polisario Front together under the auspices of Horst Kohler, UN SG personal envoy to Western Sahara.

As a reminder, Mr. Kohler resigned in May 2019, since then the United Nations has not appointed any successors.