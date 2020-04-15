Angola: Benfica De Luanda Club Founder Dies At 85

15 April 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The founder of Benfica de Luanda club Carlos Montez died Monday in Lisbon (Portugal), victim of a stroke, at the age of 85, said Tuesday in Luanda Montez's son, João Montez.

The source told Angop that he died at the Cascais hospital, in Lisbon, at a time he was showing signs of recovery.

In May 1994, Carlos Montez created the Rangol FC team (where he held the position of director general). Five years later the team was renamed Benfica de Luanda (he was vice president).

The team had some participations in the National Football Championship of the first division "Girabola" until 2017. But financial grounds prevented them from keeping going, thus focusing only on training sessions.

Benfica de Luanda ended Girabola2016 in sixth position, and in 2015 edition the team ranked third. They also won the Angola Cup in the 2014 season.

Carlos Montez played for Sporting de Cabinda, União de São Paulo de Luanda and Benfica de Cabinda as right midfielder.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

