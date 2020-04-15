Malawi Police Arrest Student Over Bloodsucking Fake News

14 April 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

A 20-year-old student is in police custody in Dowa for spreading fake news that he was blood sucked by the secret cult.

Dowa police spokesperson Gladson M'bumpha has identified the student as Oscar Mwale.

"He went around telling people that he was blood sucked by some unknown people but after interrogation, it turned out that this was not true," said the police spokesperson.

M'bumpha said that the student from Nanthomba Community Day Secondary School informed people including his parents that his blood had been sucked by three unknown people and that he needed assistance.

The suspect was taken to Dzaleka Police Unit and upon interrogation, he revealed faking the issue saying it was just nose bleeding.

Mwale hails from Tambala Village, Traditional Authority Mkukula in the district.

At least a dozen people have been killed in blood sucking related stories across the country.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.