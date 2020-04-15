Kenya: Nairobi's Kibra Targeted in Mass COVID-19 Tests, Moh to Deploy 12,000 Kits Countrywide

15 April 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Carolyne Tanui

Nairobi — The government is set to distribute 12,000 coronavirus test kits to target areas in coming days as the Ministry of Health embarks on the first phase of mass testing of Kenyans.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary, Dr Mercy Mwangangi Tuesday said the government has identified and will prioritize four areas including Nairobi's Kibra and Kenya Ports Authority in Mombasa where seven people have since tested positive out of which two have died.

The CAS further said that 1,000 kits will be deployed to KPA with Mandera and Siaya counties set to receive a similar number of kits.

"We have identified different cluster areas and in the coming week, we shall share with you where this cluster areas are within Nairobi counties and in the different counties," Mwangangi said.

Also earmarked for testing are people in hospitals, quarantine centres and hotels.

"We have identified different cluster areas and in the coming week, we shall share with you where this cluster areas are within Nairobi counties and in different counties," she added.

Health Cabinet Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe had last week directed immediate testing of all medical personnel, and support staff to avert doctor-to-patient transmissions.

The Health Ministry said testing for coronavirus is free for anyone who meets the testing criteria.

Eight people tested positive for coronavirus out of 694 samples analyzed within 24 hours leading to Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 216.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Mercy Mwangagi said during a news conference at Ministry of Health headquarters in Nairobi six of the confirmed cases arose from mandatory quarantine centres while two were traced by surveillance teams from the health ministry.

