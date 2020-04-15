Liberia: UNFPA Donates Equipment, Drugs and Supplies to Government

15 April 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The United Nations Population Fund or UNFPA, has donated an assortment of medical equipment, lifesaving maternal health drugs and supplies to the Government of Liberia.

The donation valued at 400 thousand United States dollars include delivery beds, reproductive health kits, antibiotics, newborn resuscitation machines, digital ultrasound scanners, fistula repair kits, gynecological gloves and hepatitis B vaccines, accordingto a press release from UNFPA.

"These medical supplies and equipment were acquired with funding from the Spotlight Initiative; an EU - UN global partnership to eliminate all forms of violence against women and girls and Johnson & Johnson. This is to strengthen the maternal health system to provide quality services to pregnant women and girls as well as their newborns, and to also ensure quality care for survivors of sexual and gender based violence as Liberia responds to the Coronavirus pandemic," says Dr. Bannet Ndyanabangi, UNFPA Representative during the presentation ceremony held on 13 April at the Central Medicine Store in Monrovia.

"We need to ensure that other health services continue unabated; to prevent losing pregnant women and girls as well as newborns during childbirth," says Dr. Ndyanabangi.

He said UNFPA would continue to support the Government of Liberia in its efforts to strengthen the health system and ensure quality health for all including women and girls.

In response, Mrs. Bentoe Z. Tehoungue, Director, Family Health Division, Ministry of Health said, ensuring the continuation of maternal and newborn healthcare services is critical during the current response to the Coronavirus pandemic. "The Ministry of Health will ensure that these materials reach the various earmarked health facilities," she promised.

