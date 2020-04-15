Liberia: Rep. Koiwood Frowns At Security Brutality Against Citizens

The House Committee Chairman on National Security, Gbarpolu County Electoral District #1 Representative Alfred G. Koiwood rebukes the Joint Security for excesses meted against peaceful Liberians in the wake of the State of Emergency and lockdown.

A member of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) Representative Koiwood called on the Head of the Joint Security to intervene in the issue of some local security personnel who are not part of the Joint Security beating and mal-handling peaceful citizens.

According to him, those various state institutions that are to be part of the Joint Task Force are the Liberia National Police (LNP), Liberia Immigration Service (LIS), Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) and the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL).Representative Koiwood made the call on the grounds of the Capitol in an interview with reporters on Monday, April 14th.

The Gbarpolu lawmaker added that when he came from his county recently, he communicated with the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Liberia, Cllr. Frank Musa Dean on the matter and the Minister assured him that both of them would meet on the concern.Minister Dean is also Chairman of the Joint Security. Koiwood continued that the State of Emergency declared by President Weah is not intended for people to beat on peaceful citizens.

He reiterated that as chairman on National Security, it is wrong for individuals who are not member of the Joint Security to go in various communities during night hours to beat on peaceful residents under the guise of enforcing COVID-19 preventive measures.

Representative Koiwood called on unscrupulous individuals engaged in such act to desist immediately, warning that it does not mean well for the country, as the fight against COVID-19 rages on here.