Liberia: Rep. Koiwood Frowns At Security Brutality Against Citizens

15 April 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Jonathan Browne

The House Committee Chairman on National Security, Gbarpolu County Electoral District #1 Representative Alfred G. Koiwood rebukes the Joint Security for excesses meted against peaceful Liberians in the wake of the State of Emergency and lockdown.

A member of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) Representative Koiwood called on the Head of the Joint Security to intervene in the issue of some local security personnel who are not part of the Joint Security beating and mal-handling peaceful citizens.

According to him, those various state institutions that are to be part of the Joint Task Force are the Liberia National Police (LNP), Liberia Immigration Service (LIS), Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) and the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL).Representative Koiwood made the call on the grounds of the Capitol in an interview with reporters on Monday, April 14th.

The Gbarpolu lawmaker added that when he came from his county recently, he communicated with the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Liberia, Cllr. Frank Musa Dean on the matter and the Minister assured him that both of them would meet on the concern.Minister Dean is also Chairman of the Joint Security. Koiwood continued that the State of Emergency declared by President Weah is not intended for people to beat on peaceful citizens.

He reiterated that as chairman on National Security, it is wrong for individuals who are not member of the Joint Security to go in various communities during night hours to beat on peaceful residents under the guise of enforcing COVID-19 preventive measures.

Representative Koiwood called on unscrupulous individuals engaged in such act to desist immediately, warning that it does not mean well for the country, as the fight against COVID-19 rages on here.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Bobi Wine Offers to Rescue Africans 'Mistreated' in China
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.