Somalia: Regional States to Benefit From U.S.$1 Million to Fight COVID19

15 April 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The Somalia Prime Minister Hassan Khaire has ordered treasury to release $1 million to all the regional states to help them fight the spread of Covid19.

He said the move was part of a multi-pronged approach that the Federal Government of Somali had adopted to help fight the menace that has so far claimed two lives and infected 60 others.

Mr Khaire at the same time ordered the regional state governments and the state administration of Benadir to quickly set funds to curb the spread of covid-19.

He also added how important it is people to stay united during this difficult times. He also called on various sections of society to put their efforts to contain covid19.

Health ministries from all administrative governments and the governor of Benadir region were among officials who were on the live stream video conference and the prime minister welcomed their perspective to prevent the novel covid-19.

In the recent past, several stakeholders have called on the government to cushion individual households from the effects of the virus which is expected to have heavy economic implications on the country's population .

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.