Somalia: Regional States to Benefit From U.S.$1 Million to Fight COVID19

The Somalia Prime Minister Hassan Khaire has ordered treasury to release $1 million to all the regional states to help them fight the spread of Covid19.

He said the move was part of a multi-pronged approach that the Federal Government of Somali had adopted to help fight the menace that has so far claimed two lives and infected 60 others.

Mr Khaire at the same time ordered the regional state governments and the state administration of Benadir to quickly set funds to curb the spread of covid-19.

He also added how important it is people to stay united during this difficult times. He also called on various sections of society to put their efforts to contain covid19.

Health ministries from all administrative governments and the governor of Benadir region were among officials who were on the live stream video conference and the prime minister welcomed their perspective to prevent the novel covid-19.

In the recent past, several stakeholders have called on the government to cushion individual households from the effects of the virus which is expected to have heavy economic implications on the country's population .