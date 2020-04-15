Somalia Medics Ask Farmaajo Govt to Equip Health Facility And Sensitize Public On Coronavirus

Somali Medical Association expressed Their Concerns to Farmajo Somali Medical association sent a letter to the president of the federal government of Somalia Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo. The letter written on 13th April and its purpose being on how to prevent the novel virus.

The association advised the president to quickly equip the De-martiini hospital with also basic things that are needed in the hospital. It also informed its concerns over the welfare of heath workers, and the luck of awareness on how to contain covid-19 in the country.M

" The Somali medical association is telling the Somali government officials to put preventive measures for the safety of the patients and health workers both private and public hospitals, and there is a problem with the toll free emergency number." Read the letter.

The past week the assosiation blamed the Somali ministry of health for not equipping and not getting ready for the deadly virus of covid-19 that has claimed many 2 lives in Somalia including regional minister of justice.