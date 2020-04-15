Zimbabwe: Coventry Announces Relief Programme for Zim Athletes During Pandemic

Zimbabwe's sportspersons are set to benefit from a relief project announced to help provide support during the current coronavirus pandemic.

The United Programme for Athletes and Artists in Zimbabwe (UPAZIM) was announced by the Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Kirsty Coventry.

Coventry, who chairs the International Olympic Committee Athletes' Commission, said the platform was aimed at providing support for both athletes and artists during the pandemic.

"We have started an initiative called UPAZIM," Coventry said.

"We want to achieve three things.

"Firstly we want to create unity with all of us and secondly we want to create awareness of all of our athletes and artists.

"Thirdly we want to create a relief fund for these athletes and artists.

"I would like to thank the artists and athletes who are becoming part of my team to help set this up."

The coronavirus pandemic has heavily impacted sport, with numerous competitions having been postponed or cancelled due the global crisis.

This has had a knock-on impact on athletes, who have seen their opportunities to secure income being affected by the loss of events.

In excess of 1.8 million coronavirus cases have been reported worldwide, which has led to the deaths of more than 117,000 people.

Zimbabwe has so far announced 17 coronavirus cases to date, with three deaths recorded.