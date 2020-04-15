Zimbabwe: Coventry Announces Relief Programme for Zim Athletes During Pandemic

15 April 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe's sportspersons are set to benefit from a relief project announced to help provide support during the current coronavirus pandemic.

The United Programme for Athletes and Artists in Zimbabwe (UPAZIM) was announced by the Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Kirsty Coventry.

Coventry, who chairs the International Olympic Committee Athletes' Commission, said the platform was aimed at providing support for both athletes and artists during the pandemic.

"We have started an initiative called UPAZIM," Coventry said.

"We want to achieve three things.

"Firstly we want to create unity with all of us and secondly we want to create awareness of all of our athletes and artists.

"Thirdly we want to create a relief fund for these athletes and artists.

"I would like to thank the artists and athletes who are becoming part of my team to help set this up."

The coronavirus pandemic has heavily impacted sport, with numerous competitions having been postponed or cancelled due the global crisis.

This has had a knock-on impact on athletes, who have seen their opportunities to secure income being affected by the loss of events.

In excess of 1.8 million coronavirus cases have been reported worldwide, which has led to the deaths of more than 117,000 people.

Zimbabwe has so far announced 17 coronavirus cases to date, with three deaths recorded.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Bobi Wine Offers to Rescue Africans 'Mistreated' in China
Namibia Lockdown Extended, Restrictions Applied Nationwide

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.