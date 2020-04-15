Namibia: Starlets Still Shine Bright Despite COVID-19

BUDDING sports stars' development has been curtailed as the world grapples with the Covid-19 pandemic.

There are no tournaments to hone skills, while formal training sessions have also been put on hold.

Zacharias Domingo, a volunteer chess coach at Omaruru, says Covid-19 has affected their academy's activities given all the national and international qualifying tournaments that have been postponed.

For example, they were looking forward to competing in Zone 4 Regional Championship at Walvis Bay.

"Most of our players are idle during this pandemic, but some are training their brothers and sisters at home - thus keeping busy," Domingo told The Namibian.

Domingo began coaching children in 2016 to keep them out of trouble. His proteges are aged six years and above.

His trainees have so far participated in various tournaments from school level to regional, national and international level.

Five of his students competed in the African Junior Championship last year in Namibia. The competition attracted players from Egypt, Algeria, Botswana, Angola and South Africa.

Once the pandemic is under control, Domingo plans to resume weekly training sessions and preparation for tournaments.

"Chess has been persuasively linked with improving children's concentration, problem-solving, critical, original and creative thinking - and even mathematical abilities. It is also said to help with memory storage and how young brains manage information - and should not only be perceived as a game for [academically] gifted children," Domingo said.

Similarly, reigning Namibia junior sportsman of the year, Delano Muller, said he was optimistic about his chances at the Abu Dhabi International Pro Jiu-Jitsu Championships in Johannesburg and the Abu Dhabi Continental Pro Jiu-Jitsu Championships in Cape Town, which have both been postponed indefinitely.

"I am undefeated and ranked number one in the Abu Dhabi and UAEJJF Federation Jiu-Jitsu. Therefore, I was invited to take part in the biggest Jiu Jitsu World Competition in Dubai on 14 April 2020," the ambitious 15-year-old said.

The current title holder of the Battle of Atlanta World Champion belt in the Featherweight division said that the unrelenting Covid-19 crisis has taught Muller to be innovative as he has had to restructure his training regimen and find ways to remain positive.

Muller, who hails from Walvis Bay, longs for jogs along the beach and reopening his Dojo (martial arts school).

"My training routine is completely different. It takes discipline so that you are not affected by the bombardment of negative news. To a certain point I try to stick to a normal routine as I don't have access to all equipment," said Muller.

Likewise, Outjo-based Gonzales Tsuseb, who is part of the under-20 national football team, said his budding career is on hold given that all active sports are suspended.

Tsuseb came through the Skorpion Zinc U17 Cup and The Namibian Newspaper Cup, and was aiming for honours in the latter tournament before it was postponed.

The 18-year-old emphasised that although the pandemic has not ended his dream, the halting of football activities is concerning.

"Covid-19 is a challenge for me and all the footballers around this world. Our ministry and healthcare providers are taking care of that situation but in this short time it has affected our football development due to no football being played in Namibia," said Tsuseb.

For now, he practises at home to maintain fitness and sharpness in anticipation of the end of the lockdown.