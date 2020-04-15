Namibia: Dreyer, Du Plooy Fly Namibia's Flag

Risa Dreyer and Divan du Plooy were Namibia's outstanding performers at Ultraman's second virtual race which was held over the weekend.

Competing in Virtual Racing 2 which consisted of a 3km run, 40km cycle and 10km run, Dreyer finished third out of 626 athletes in her age group for women aged 30 to 34, and 10th overall out of a total of 4 248 athletes from all over the world.

Her overall time of 1:50:29 was made up of 10:55 for the 3km run, 1:00:25 for the 40km cycle and 39:09 for the 10km run.

Jacqui Giuliano of the United States won the category and was also the overall female winner in a time of 1:44:26, while Natasha Parsons of Canada came second in the category in 1:47:40.

It was the second successive week that Dreyer had excelled in the competition, after she came second in her category in Virtual Racing 1. That one was over longer distances of a 5km run, a 90km cycle and a 21km run and the Namibia Triathlon Federation's president Pierre du Plooy said it just underlined her versatility.

"Risa is a phenomenal athlete and her results so far just show how versatile she is. Very few athletes in the world have that ability to adapt and excel at different distances," he said.

Du Plooy's son Divan, the current Namibian triathlon champion, also excelled to finish third out of 331 athletes in the men's 18-24 year old category and 28th overall out of 11 977 in a time of 1:38:59. His split times consisted of 9:35 for the 3km run, 54:18 for the 40km cycle and 35:06 for the 10km run. Mike Montano of the United States won his category in 1:32:34, while Luis Moleiro of Portugal came second in 1:36:32.

Du Plooy senior said Divan's preparations were on track.

"That's a very good result and it just shows that our preparations for the Duathlon World Championships in September are on track."

Last weekend's race saw a big increase in the number of competitors, both locally and internationally. In Virtual Racing 1, a total of 5 320 male and 1 163 females competed, as well as only four Namibians overall.

Last weekend, however, that rose to 11 977 male and 4 248 females overall as well as a total of 22 Namibian competitors.

Other Namibians who excelled included Adele de la Rey, who came fourth in the women's 40-44 year category and 26th overall in 1:57:15, while Bertha Theron came 12th in the women's 35-39 year category and 48th overall in 1:58:58.

Tania Wiese came 41st in the female 35-39 category and 177th overall in 2:08:19, while Mandy Huysamen came eighth in the female 55-59 category and 295th overall in 2:13:34.

In the men's 35-39 category, Tyrone Kotze came 20th and 119 overall in 1:45:21, while Neil Clark came 15th in the men's 55-59 year category and 629 overall in 1:54:39.

Du Plooy said he was very excited about Namibian athletes' performances.

"Tomorrow I will hold a conference call with the International Triathlon Union to discuss Namibia's participation at the Multi Sport World Championships due to take place in the Netherlands in September. With these results I think Risa and Divan stand a good chance to win medals, while several other Namibians could also qualify for the championships," he said.

Du Plooy added that the third leg in the Virtual Racing series will take place this coming weekend and that more Namibian athletes are welcome to enter by contacting him at [email protected]

The distances for Virtual Racing 3 have been shortened to a 1,5km run, a 20km cycle and a 5km run which could ensure an even larger field of entries.