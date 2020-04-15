Namibia: NFA Top Brass Meeting Shelved

The Namibia Football Association on Tuesday announced it had indefinitely postponed its highly anticipated executive committee meeting to discuss the appointment of the acting secretary general and calling an extraordinary congress to discuss NFA financials and the Namibia Premier League suspension.

The executive committee was due to meet over the Easter weekend, but the state of emergency regarding the outbreak of the coronavirus had put that on hold, NFA president Ranga Haikali informed members this week.

"We should have then followed that up with an extraordinary congress to discuss two crucial agenda topics, being the approval of the audited financial statements 2018/19 and the issue of the suspended member, Namibia Premier League," Haikali said in an interview with the NFA.

New dates will be set following advice from relevant authorities.

"The new exco has taken over from the Fifa-appointed Normalisation Committee (NC), but a proper handover still has to take place and this process will be concluded soon after the state of emergency and lockdown is lifted," Haikali explained.

The executive committee will discuss matters such as the appointment of the acting secretary general, the appointment of the emergency committee, the normalisation committee handover report, the organogram and staff structure, and the appeals committee findings on Young African's dismissal from the Namibia Premier League.

The executive will also approve the budget, deliberate on NFA competitions and the pending season's kick-off.

"With regard to the audited financial statements, we intend having the audit signed off by both the NC and the NFA. We are insisting that the audit be signed with a disclaimer as the income and expenditures were outside the term of office of the executive committee," Haikali said.

"Our hope is for the footballers to understand the situation of the NFA and hope that going forward post-Covid-19, the situation can improve," said Haikali.