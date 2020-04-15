Ghana: Scores Beseech Kwame Nkrumah Circle for Food

Scores of desperately-looking young men and women yesterday gathered under the Kwame Nkrumah Circle overpass near the Neoplan Station in Accra, frantically begging for food and money as the region enters its third week of the partial lockdown.

The lockdown is an emergency protocol to control the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

There was no observation of social distancing at the overpass yesterday as directed by the government.

Numbering about 150, some of the youth occasionally stormed the street, ignoring traffic regulation and flagging down the few vehicles on the road, to ask the drivers for favours.

When asked why they had gathered under the overpass, they told the Ghanaian Times they were waiting for a food van which was to distribute free food and water.

Few metres ahead was a police barrier, but the youth paid little heed to the police officers who intermittently chased them out of the street.

It was an embarrassing sight to behold as some of the youth virtually knelt down close to the middle of the road, frenetically gesturing for food.

"We are hungry as we have not eaten since Monday evening. We cannot go and steal and that is why we are in the streets begging for food and money," a 21-year-old man (Kwaku Asamoah), who identified himself as a driver's mate told the Ghanaian Times yesterday.

One other person, Maame Yaa (a petty trader) said the only means by which she could survive the partial lockdown was to beg for food.

"I have a daughter but can't hawk because I was told to stay at home. Now, we're all hungry at home and if I do not go out, nobody eats," she lamented.

Government last week began the distribution of free meals to over 400,000 Ghanaians in locked-down areas amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.

As of yesterday, 636 people have been infected by the Covid-19 virus with Greater Accra alone recording 329 cases.

One clear observation the Ghanaian Times made during its rounds yesterday was the gross disrespect for social distancing at Ashaiman in particular.

The Fidelity Bank and GCB Bank in Ashaiman were no different as customers going to cash money, were seen closely-knit in a long queue with the securitymen present looking on rather awfully.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has signed the Executive Instrument (EI) extending the duration of the restrictions imposed under EI 64 and EI 65.

The restrictions imposed on public gatherings, under EI 64, have been extended for a further period of two weeks, with effect from Monday, April 13, 2020.

As announced already, the restrictions imposed on movement of persons in Accra, Tema, Kumasi and Kasoa, under EI 65, have been extended for a further period of one week with effect from Monday, April 13, 2020.