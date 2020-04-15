Sudan: Head of Darfur Camp for Displaced Shot Dead

15 April 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sortony — Omda Zakariya El Tahir, head of the Sortony camp for displaced in North Darfur, was shot in his house by a camp resident on Monday. He died instantly.

Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that the community leader distributed agricultural lands north of the camp that belong to the alleged killer as residential plots for recently displaced people. He did have an agreement to allocate two of the housing plots to the killer.

