Sudan: Head of Darfur Camp for Displaced Shot Dead

Sortony — Omda Zakariya El Tahir, head of the Sortony camp for displaced in North Darfur, was shot in his house by a camp resident on Monday. He died instantly.

Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that the community leader distributed agricultural lands north of the camp that belong to the alleged killer as residential plots for recently displaced people. He did have an agreement to allocate two of the housing plots to the killer.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.