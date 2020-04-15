Kenya: Mumias, Deacons in Trouble as CMA Halts Trading of Shares

14 April 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By James Anyanzwa

Hopes for the recovery of the collapsed sugar miller Mumias Sugar Company and fashion retailer Deacons East Africa are hanging by a thread after the Capital Markets Authority suspended their trading on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) indefinitely, and put them on the delisting watchlist.

While Kenya's Insolvency Act gives troubled firms opportunities to seek fresh options for recovery with liquidation being the last resort, The EastAfrican has learnt that the regulators' latest action signals that the troubles afflicting the two firms are far from over.

"The extension of suspension from trading of the company's shares will remain in force until further notice," NSE said in a statement last week, adding that, "all shareholders, investors and the public are advised to take note of the delisting."

On September 24, 2019, Mumias, the region's largest miller, was pushed into administration for failing to pay off debts it owes banks amounting to close to Ksh12.5 billion ($125 million).

KCB announced that the sugar miller had been placed under receivership to protect its assets and to the best extent maintain its operations, with Ponangilpalli Venkata Rao as the receiver manager.

As a result, the trading of the Mumias stock on the NSE was suspended for three months.

The stock trading suspension was extended by three months until March this year (2020) with effect from December 27, 2019.

Mumias is 20 per cent owned by the state.

On the other hand, Deacons (East Africa) Plc. was placed in administration following the appointment of Joint Administrators by the Board of Deacons (EA) Plc to run its business in accordance with the Insolvency Act of 2015 on November 19, 2018.

As a result, the firm's stock on the NSE was suspended from the Nairobi bourse for 40 days on November 19, 2018 after it went into administration, which was further extended for 10 days to January 31 2019.

CMA then extended the freeze on trade in the fashion retailer's shares for a further 10 months from February 1, 2019 after the firm's joint administrators Peter Kahi and Atul Shah of PKF Consulting on January 22 2019 reached an agreement with shareholders and creditors to allow them more time to identify a strategic or a financial investor to recapitalise the heavily indebted clothes vendor.

Deacons struggled to recover following loss of key franchises like Woolworths and Mr. Price amid piling debts. Deacons listed by way of introduction on the alternative investment segment of the NSE in August 2016.

The firm listed 124 million shares with hopes of giving shareholders a chance to trade and discover the value of the clothing company.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: East African

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.