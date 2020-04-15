Tanzania Brewer Records 3% Drop in Profits

14 April 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By Bob Karashani

Tanzania Breweries Ltd has announced a three per cent drop in profits for the period ending December 31, 2019, as it discontinued traditional beer business run by its affiliate Darbrew Ltd.

According to the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange listed company's 2019 end-year results released this week, revenues decreased by five per cent with a significant decline being recorded in affordable brand segment.

Darbrew Ltd manufactures affordable drinks like Chibuku whose once-high popularity appears to have declined sharply, leading to TBL's decision to scale down production.

According to TBL managing director Philip Redman, the company's operating profit went up by five per cent as a result of increased productivity, lower brewing and packaging raw material costs, logistical efficiencies and lower overhead costs.

"As a result, our operating margin was 21 per cent which increased by five per cent from prior year. The group continues to drive the strategy of more affordable packs to enable more consumers to switch out of the informal sector," Mr Redman said.

TBL's total capital expenditure investment for the year amounted to Tsh64.178 billion ($27.9 million) compared with Tsh111.966 billion ($48.7 million) in 2018.

The company's reported cash generated from its 2019 operations was Tsh297.107 billion ($129.2 million) compared with Tsh303.392 billion ($132 million) from the previous year, of which Tsh273.188 billion ($118.7 million) was spent on corporate income tax, paying dividends and fulfilling other financing obligations.

"The remaining funds have been retained for future activities," Mr Redman said.

First listed on the DSE in September 1998, TBL is one of the Dar bourse's recognised heavyweight domestic listings, with a current market capitalisation of Tsh3.214 trillion ($1.4 billion) and the second highest share price on the exchange Tsh10,900 or $4.75 as of Monday this week, behind only Tanzania Cigarette Company (TCC) at Tsh17,000 ($7.40).

The brewer's current share price is down 4.39 per cent over the same period last year, and below Tsh16,600 ($7.22) high that it hit in July 2018.

Although the effects of Covid-19 on beer and alcoholic beverage sales have not been quantified, most bars and other selling points around the country have reported a decline in business as a direct result of the crisis.

Future revenues may also be hurt by a new alcohol control law passed by Zanzibar House of Representatives this week seeking to limit the scale of importation, storage, sale, distribution and consumption of alcohol in the Isles, including imposing 25 as the age limit for people to sell or consume alcohol.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: East African

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.