Africa: COVID-19 Kills Africans Too, Meet Five Popular Africans Who Have Died

The common misinformation that the novel COVID-19 does not kill Africans has been debunked severally by World Health Organization but the deaths of some prominent Africans have hit the nail deeper.

Sadly, the casualties from the virus cuts across all class, nationalities and age groups.

Although so many have survived and tested negative to the virus, thousands of deaths have been recorded: young and old, white and black, rich and poor.

With over a thousand deaths and the rise of the virus in Africa, the common believe- it doesn't affect blacks, seems to be fading away.

See popular Africans who have died from the virus.

Zororo Makamba- Popular Journalist

Zororo Makamba, a famous Zimbabwean broadcaster died of coronavirus just 3 days after he tested positive. Makamba's immune system was said to be weak from his on-going treatment for myasthenia gravis which rendered him vulnerable to the COVID-19 infection.

His death moved Zimbabwe to take the virus seriously, causing the government to shut down outpatient departments across hospitals in the country to focus only on emergency cases.

Mahmud Jibril- Ex-Libyan PM

Mahmud Jibril died of coronavirus on April 5 in an Egyptian hospital. The 68-year-old former Prime Minister of Libya was in Cairo where he had been hospitalized for two weeks. He was reported to have suffered a heart attack before testing positive for the virus.

Jubril led the rebel government that overthrew Libyan leader, Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

Aurlus Mabele- King of Soukous

Aurlus Mabele died from coronavirus in a Parisian hospital, at age 67. He died March 19, 2020. His death was announced on Facebook by his fellow countryman.

The music star from Congo is adored by his fans as 'King of soukous' - a high tempo and danceable music enjoyed across the continent. His real name is Aurélien Miatsonama, a Congo-Brazzaville who moved to France in the 1980s.

Jacques Joaquim Yhombi-Opango - Ex-Congolese president

Jacques Joaquim Yhombi-Opango at age of 81 died from coronovirus at a Paris hospital. In late March, his family confirmed that he had underlying health conditions before contracting the virus.

He was the president of Congo-Brazzaville for two years before he was overthrown by the current president, Denis Sassou Nguesso.

He also served as Prime Minister for five years under the government of Pascal Lissouba.

He went into exile in France for 10 years before he was allowed to return home.

Manu Dibango- African music icon

Manu Dibango died at 86 from coronavirus. The Afro-jazz legend,'s death is reported to be the first global celebrity death from the virus and one that hit Africa hard. His family in a statement announced that he passed away on 24th of March 2020.

The music legend is celebrated for one of his popular hits in world music, Soul Makossa. He is adored for his unique blend of jazz, funk and traditional Cameroonian music.

Dibango influenced bands from Kool and the Gang in the 1970s to hip-hop in the 1990s.