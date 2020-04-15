Uganda: Govt Halts Clearance of Timber At DRC Border

The State Minister of Internal Affairs, Mr Obiga Kania, has halted the clearance of several timber trucks at Goli Customs on the Uganda-DR Congo border over irregularities.

Mr Christopher Omara, the Resident District Commissioner, said he was tipped off that the trucks off load after contacting Ugandan timber dealers without being cleared by the customs' office hence evading taxes.

"The State Minister for Internal Affairs has instructed me as head of security in the district to close all the activities at Goli Customs due to detected irregularities during the clearance of timber," Mr Omara said.

Security officials also allege that the Goli Customs boss, Mr Stephen Busisa, has been clearing the lorries into the country without documentation.

However, Mr Busisa refuted the allegations, saying he should have been suspended by Uganda Revenue Authority because he has previously been investigated over the same allegations and found innocent.

"If there is anything going on illegally at Goli Customs, I need to be told but not to be ambushed and that is something which needs meetings. The Congolese always offload their timber at the border and there was nothing wrong with it," he said.

Police response

Mr George Obia, the District Police Commander, said halting of the activities would also contain the spread of Covid-19.

"There are cases of coronavirus in Bunia in the DR Congo, which need our attention at the border and more about illegal entry of timbers at Goli. This will also be investigated broadly later but at the moment, we need to monitor our border point," Mr Obia said.