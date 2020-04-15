Uganda: Govt Halts Clearance of Timber At DRC Border

14 April 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Patrick Okabi

The State Minister of Internal Affairs, Mr Obiga Kania, has halted the clearance of several timber trucks at Goli Customs on the Uganda-DR Congo border over irregularities.

Mr Christopher Omara, the Resident District Commissioner, said he was tipped off that the trucks off load after contacting Ugandan timber dealers without being cleared by the customs' office hence evading taxes.

"The State Minister for Internal Affairs has instructed me as head of security in the district to close all the activities at Goli Customs due to detected irregularities during the clearance of timber," Mr Omara said.

Security officials also allege that the Goli Customs boss, Mr Stephen Busisa, has been clearing the lorries into the country without documentation.

However, Mr Busisa refuted the allegations, saying he should have been suspended by Uganda Revenue Authority because he has previously been investigated over the same allegations and found innocent.

"If there is anything going on illegally at Goli Customs, I need to be told but not to be ambushed and that is something which needs meetings. The Congolese always offload their timber at the border and there was nothing wrong with it," he said.

Police response

Mr George Obia, the District Police Commander, said halting of the activities would also contain the spread of Covid-19.

"There are cases of coronavirus in Bunia in the DR Congo, which need our attention at the border and more about illegal entry of timbers at Goli. This will also be investigated broadly later but at the moment, we need to monitor our border point," Mr Obia said.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.