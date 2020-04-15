Uganda: National Power Blackout As Museveni Updates On COVID-19

14 April 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Martin Luther Oketch

On Tuesday midday, Uganda experienced national power blackout a few minutes before President Museveni's address to the nation.

According to the Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited (UETCL), the outage has been caused by a floating Island of water hyacinth and papyrus that blocked the intake of the Nalubaale Power Station in Jinja.

"An island of water hyacinth and papyrus has blocked the intake of the Nalubaale Power Station in Jinja. This has caused a national power blackout. Authorities are working to fix the issue and provide a temporary supply source," a tweet on the UETCL handle reads.

Another tweet on UMEME, the power distributor's handle read: "We have lost generation nationwide. The Waterweed Island migrated last night and has caused coking/clogging of intake gates for Nalubaale, Kiira and Bujagali and the three have tripped."

However, UMEME requested Ugandans to be patient as they fix the problem.

"We are restoring via Isimba and Namanve. Kindly bear with us."

This however, has not stopped Mr Museveni from continuing with the scheduled programme of telling Ugandans what next after the 14-day country lockdown elapsed last evening.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.