Tunisia: OTDH Calls for Urgent Action to Bring Back Tunisians Stranded On Border With Libya

14 April 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Tunisian Observatory for Human Rights (OTDH) voiced «concern» about the situation of Tunisians who have been stranded for more than a week on the Tunisian-Libyan borders in this difficult health and security situation.

Mustapha Abdelkebir, president of the OTDH, who quoted the Libyan Red Crescent as a source, said Tunisian nationals are living in difficult conditions and are finding it difficult to move around and secure food supplies amid the tension prevailing on the borders.

The observatory appealed to the Tunisian authorities to "intervene urgently and ensure the return of these nationals to their country".

Abdelkebir also called on the government to support Tunisians stranded on the borders and to take into account their health and financial situation.

He suggested at least ensuring their movement to the Ras Jedir border crossing until the Tunisian authorities take the necessary measures to guarantee their isolation.

Their numbers are constantly increasing and could reach thousands with the approach of Ramadan, he further indicated.

According to sources close to the stranded people, some of them are diabetics and need medication and others have been victims of scorpion stings as they sleep on the ground.

More than 1,200 Tunisians have been evacuated from Libya in recent weeks. They have been transferred to more than 20 governorates. Among them, 123 people have already spent a the mandatory self-isolation period in Medenine, while 30 others from this southern region are still in quarantine in an area set up for this purpose in Ben Guerdane.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

