Sudan: People's Initiative for Supporting Return of Keraindeng Displaced People Launched

15 April 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Al Genaina — A People's Initiave for supporting return of Keraindeg displaced people at the assemblies centers to their camps and villages was launched in a press conference held Tuesday in Al Genaina.

The Initiative said displaced people stay at these centers increase possibility of coronavirus infection and it si better for the affected persons to go back to their camps and villages and continue in demanding their illegitimate rights.

Kamal Al Zain affirmed that the initiative supports voluntary repatriation of the Al Genaina incidents-affected people , saying the initiative is a pure popular one and calls for meeting demands of the affected people in coordination with the official authorities.

He stated that return of the affected people to their areas would not be the end of the story but they could pursue their rights with the concerned organs.

Representative of civil society organizations Khidir Suleiman Abdul Majeed said the solutions set for addressing impact of Al Genaina incidents started by erroneous way and that the humanitarian issues should be solved within the humanitarian framework a way from political and security complications.

He said that the initiative would work with direct coordination with the affected people to achieve its goals and that over 114m Sudanese pounds have been earmarked for the initiative.

Representative of centers of gatherings Abubakar Mohamed said that the organizations have not yet provided enough humanitarian assistance for return of the Al Genaina incidents-affected people to their camps and villages.

Representative of Forces qof Freedom and Change(FFC) Abdul Rasul Abdul Wahid announced the FFC standing alongside the affected people and support their illegitimate and just demands.

He said the FFC support to the initiative stemmed from its faith in combating injustices and establishment of state of justice nd law.

