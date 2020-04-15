Tunisia: Negotiations With Donors Underway to Raise Resources Needed to Balance State Budget (Azzabi)

14 April 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The government is negotiating with international donors to raise the financial resources needed to balance Tunisia's budget, Minister of Development, Investment and International Cooperation Slim Azzabi said on Tuesday.

«The government is committed to meet its financial obligations and is working to provide the necessary funds to respond to the needs for essential health supplies and equipment," he told reporters on the sidelines of a visit to industrial companies in the governorate of Ben Arous.

He added that the government "has no problem with the international financial institutions" and is currently in talks with donors on alternatives to mobilise the funds needed to preserve financial and budgetary balances.

Asked about the possibility of ending the lockdown, Azzabi said "it falls within the National Security Council and the government."

He added that this «will depend on the developments of the situation and the proposals of scientists and experts in charge of this issue at the Health Ministry.»

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.