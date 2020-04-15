Tunisia: Negotiations With Donors Underway to Raise Resources Needed to Balance State Budget (Azzabi)

Tunis/Tunisia — The government is negotiating with international donors to raise the financial resources needed to balance Tunisia's budget, Minister of Development, Investment and International Cooperation Slim Azzabi said on Tuesday.

«The government is committed to meet its financial obligations and is working to provide the necessary funds to respond to the needs for essential health supplies and equipment," he told reporters on the sidelines of a visit to industrial companies in the governorate of Ben Arous.

He added that the government "has no problem with the international financial institutions" and is currently in talks with donors on alternatives to mobilise the funds needed to preserve financial and budgetary balances.

Asked about the possibility of ending the lockdown, Azzabi said "it falls within the National Security Council and the government."

He added that this «will depend on the developments of the situation and the proposals of scientists and experts in charge of this issue at the Health Ministry.»