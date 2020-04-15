Mozambique: Nyusi Promises to Bring Terrorists to Justice

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi promised on Monday that his government will work tirelessly to bring to justice the terrorists who are killing, maiming and destroying property in parts of the northern province of Cabo Delgado.

He gave this undertaking at a ceremony in Maputo where he swore into office the new presiding judge of the Administrative Tribunal, Lucia do Ameral, and the deputy chairperson of the Supreme Court, Joao Beirao.

"I would like to take this opportunity to assure all Mozambicans that the government will continue to work, day and night, using all the means at its disposal to defend the population of the Cabo Delgado districts that have been plagued by these violent attacks", said Nyusi.

The government condemns the heinous attacks carried out by the insurgents, he added, and will pursue all the murderers to bring them to trial.

Nyusi urged members of the public to ignore all information which seeks to divide Mozambicans and to create hatred between the population and the defence and security forces. But he praised recent measures adopted by Cabo Delgado resident "to organise themselves together with their armed wing (i.e. the defence forces) to fight vigorously against this enemy of the development of Mozambique".

Nyusi was not specific but he seemed to be referring to various attempts to form self-defence militias in Cabo Delgado. Last week, for example, veterans of Mozambique's independence war were reported to have killed 30 of the terrorists who raided the district of Muidumbe.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mozambique Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Addressing Amaral, Nyusi made it clear that he was unhappy at the lethargy affecting the Mozambican legal system. The Administrative Tribunal, in particular, has been accused of unjustified delays in giving its opinion on projects, and thus holding up investment.

"A decision that is not taken in good time endangers the stability of the business fabric, destroys the life of families, constrains the functioning of the prison system, and has a negative effect on the image of the country", said the President.

Nyusi added that Mozambique has been making significant advances in various areas, leading to economic and social changes that provide an opportunity to make the national economy more competitive and attractive to investors. This required that the legal system work in a speedy fashion.

This included, for example, speed in approving public works contracts, the farming out of public services, and the approval of international credits - none of which can happen without the go-ahead from the Administrative Tribunal.

Nyusi said he will continue to encourage the judiciary to carry out its role in consolidating the rule of law, in strict respect for the separation and interdependence of the executive, legislative and judicial powers.