Mozambique: Insurgents Control No Territory, Claim Police

Maputo — The General Commander of the Mozambican police force, Bernadino Rafael, declared on Tuesday that no parts of the northern province of Cabo Delgado are under the control of the terrorist groups that have been fighting against the government since October 2017.

Speaking to the independent television station STV, Rafael delicately described the situation in Cabo Delgado as one of "alteration of public order". He said the defence and security forces are working to restore order.

The "critical areas" were mostly in the north of the province, he said - particularly the districts of Mocimboa da Praia, Macomia and Muidumbe. But he added a district in the centre of the province, Quissanga, to that list. The Quissanga district capital was one of the towns sacked and briefly occupied by the insurgents in late March.

He claimed that most of the terrorists had come from Tanzania, but there were also young Mozambicans who joined the insurgency because they had been promised jobs. "These jobs don't exist", Rafael declared. "They are being tricked so that they enter the labyrinth of crime".

But the terrorists did not control any territory. "There are no zones that can be said to be in the hands of the insurgents", he insisted. "What does exist are areas that are prone to incursions by the criminals".

The insurgents claim to be moslems and say they want to impose sharia law. They are loosely affiliated with the international terrorist organisation known as the Islamic State (or ISIS, or Daesh).

But Mozambique's mainstream Islamic organisations want nothing to do with them. Speaking to reporters in the northern city of Nampula on Tuesday, the Nampula delegate of the Islamic Council of Mozambique, Juna Cadra, stressed that his organisation condemns the actions of the insurgents', whom he called "bandits".

He said the Islamic Council's local leaders are targets for the insurgents, because they cooperate with the government.

He accused the insurgents of trying "to kidnap the Islamic religion for obscure purposes".

"How can they speak in the name of Islam when, in reality, they are criminals who know nothing about Islam, who destroy public and private infrastructures, and who pillage everything?", asked Cadria. "As far as we are concerned, they are individuals who are being made use of, and who are working as machines of sabotage to destroy our country".