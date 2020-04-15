Nigeria: Twist in Case of 13-Year Old Girl Allegedly Impregnated By Sokoto Officials

15 April 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abubakar Auwal

Sokoto — There is a twist in the case of Maryam, a 13-year-old girl, who was allegedly impregnated by a Director of Finance in Sokoto State and two others, as her aunty, who was demanding justice for her, wrote to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons and other Related Matters (NAPTIP), withdrawing the case.

Caliphate Trust reliably gathered that the letter of withdrawal was jointly signed by the aunty, Hajiya Maryam Muhammad, and the victim's father whom the aunty had earlier accused of receiving N250,000 to withdraw the case.

It was also gathered that the letter was brought to the agency by their counsel on March 26, 2020.

The Area Commander of NAPTIP, Abubakar Tabra, confirmed the receipt of the letter, but said the agency would go ahead with the case.

According to him, they have since filed charges against the suspects at the Federal High Court, Sokoto.

Speaking to Caliphate Trust on the phone, Hajiya Maryam said she was not given anything to withdraw the case neither was she under any pressure.

"I swear to the Almighty God that I was not given money to withdraw the case," she said.

The aunty had, in an earlier interview, alleged that she was under pressure to withdraw the case.

She also alleged threat to her life, which she reported to the police as a result of which the three suspects were arrested, detained before subsequently released on bail.

