Nigeria: Lagos Records Another COVID-19 Related Death

15 April 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Urowayino Jeremiah

The Lagos State Government on Wednesday announced the death of another COVID-19 related patient, barely 24 hours after the sixth death was recorded.

It also announced that 25 new cases were recorded, bringing the total confirmed cases in the state to 217.

The State Ministry of Health made this known through its verified Twitter account.

The ministry, however, did not give further details about the deceased sex, age, nationality and medical history.

"#COVID-19 Lagos Update as at April 14, 2020, 25 new #COVID19 cases confirmed, bringing total confirmed cases in Lagos to 217.

"Eight more persons; two females and six males; including one foreign national from Croatia were discharged. Total discharged now 69," it tweeted.

Recall that the 25 new cases recorded on April 14, was the highest number of daily infections of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Lagos, since the index case.

Currently, Lagos has 217 confirmed cases; 136 of the cases are active, while 69 had recovered and were discharged.

Two of the patients had been evacuated from the country, while three had been transferred to Ogun, their state of residence.

