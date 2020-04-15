Nigeria: Security Agents Killed More Nigerians Within 14 Days Than Coronavirus - NHRC

15 April 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

Abuja — The National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, on Wednesday, said it was worried that within the initial lockdown period, security agents across the country, extra-judicially killed more Nigerians than the dreaded Coronavirus.

The Commission, in a statement that was signed by its Executive Secretary, Mr. Tony Ojukwu, decried that whereas COVID-19 only led to the death of about 11 patients in the country as at last Tuesday, a total of 18 persons were illegally executed by law enforcement agents to enforce the lockdown regulations.

It observed that out of 105 complaints/incidents of human rights violation it received and documented within the initial lockdown period, Lagos State had the highest recorded cases with 28 incidents, followed by the FCT, Abuja which had 10 recorded cases.

The Commission also revealed that it got 8 documented incidents of extra-judicial killing that led to 18 deaths.

It said that out of this number, 12 deaths were recorded in Kaduna State, Abia State recorded 2 deaths arising from 2 incidents; while Delta, Niger, Ebonyi and, Katsina States recorded 1 death each.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.