Nigeria: Security Agents Killed More Nigerians Within 14 Days Than Coronavirus - NHRC

Abuja — The National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, on Wednesday, said it was worried that within the initial lockdown period, security agents across the country, extra-judicially killed more Nigerians than the dreaded Coronavirus.

The Commission, in a statement that was signed by its Executive Secretary, Mr. Tony Ojukwu, decried that whereas COVID-19 only led to the death of about 11 patients in the country as at last Tuesday, a total of 18 persons were illegally executed by law enforcement agents to enforce the lockdown regulations.

It observed that out of 105 complaints/incidents of human rights violation it received and documented within the initial lockdown period, Lagos State had the highest recorded cases with 28 incidents, followed by the FCT, Abuja which had 10 recorded cases.

The Commission also revealed that it got 8 documented incidents of extra-judicial killing that led to 18 deaths.

It said that out of this number, 12 deaths were recorded in Kaduna State, Abia State recorded 2 deaths arising from 2 incidents; while Delta, Niger, Ebonyi and, Katsina States recorded 1 death each.

