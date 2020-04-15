Tanzania: Zanzibar Records First Death As Cases of COVID-19 Infection Reach 18

15 April 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Paul Owere

Zanzibar has today Wednesday April 15 recorded first Covid-19 death as cases of novel coronavirus infection reached 18 in the Archipelago after six more patients tested positive of Covid-19.

The deceased according to health minister of Zanzibar Hamad Rashid Mohammed was a 63-year-old male, a resident of Kijichi who died on Saturday at his home and was buried on the same day.

This minister said that the six new cases included five men and a woman aged between 33 and 63 are all from Zanzibar and did not have any recent travel history.

The minister also announced that two patients who were receiving treatment at designated hospitals on the Isles have been discharged after completing treatment.

Yesterday Tanzania's health announced that 4 more cases had tested positive in Dar es Salaam, this now brings the total number of those who have tested positive in Tanzania to 59.

The new trend of infections brings a different dimension in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic which was initially thought to be from the epicenter countries such as Italy, Spain, France and the UK.

Read the original article on Citizen.

