Tanzanian Shilling Remained Stable in First Quarter of 2020

Dar es Salaam — Importers did not feel any foreign exchange turbulence during the first quarter of 2020, after the shilling's value remained resilient against the dollar.

The Bank of Tanzania (BoT) indicative foreign exchange market report shows that the shilling was bought by the bank at Sh2,278 and sold at Sh2,301 on March 31.

The rate was slightly higher than an indicative buying rate of Sh2,276 and selling rate of Sh2,299 recorded during the closing day of the fourth quarter of 2019.

The Bank of Tanzania monthly economic review (MER) report for the year ended February 2020 shows that in the first two months of this year, the Tanzanian shilling trading against the greenback was almost flat.

The shilling was traded at an average of Sh2,300.9 per dollar in February, and Sh2,300 against the dollar in January this year.

"Total value of transactions in the interbank foreign exchange market (IFEM) amounted to $62.7 million in February 2020 compared with $60.3 million traded in the preceding month" the central bank report reads in parts.

Also Read

Donald Trump halts funding to WHO

Ex-Super Mazembe singer Kasongo wa Kanema is dead

Malawi announces 21-day COVID-19 lockdown

Mozambique police dismiss jihadist threat in north after attacks

On the annual basis, the central bank reports that in the year to February 2020 the Tanzanian shilling depreciated by 0.1 per cent.

This week, the dollar nursed losses as investors cautiously stepped into riskier currencies after US President Donald Trump edged toward rolling back some restrictions put in place to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

The greenback also remains under pressure following heavy measures by the Federal Reserve to boost dollar supply, though analysts say it is too early for a full-scale retreat from safe-havens with the public health threat not yet fully contained.