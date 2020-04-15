Liberia: NPHIL Boss Came in Close Contact With Staff Confirmed for COVID-19

15 April 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Lennart Dodoo, [email Protected]

Monrovia — A staff of the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL), Mr. Benjamin Soko, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, April 10 was in very close contact with Dr. Mosoka Fallah, head of NPHIL five days prior to his testing.

Mr. Soko on April 5 posted to Facebook a picture of he and Dr. Fallah sitting very close together without any observance to the social distancing rule introduced by NPHIL and the Ministry of Health.

Social distancing, also called "physical distancing," means keeping space between yourself and other people outside of your home. This include Stay at least 6 feet (2 meters) from other people, not gathering in groups and staying out of crowded places and avoiding mass gatherings.

COVID-19 spreads mainly among people who are in close contact (within about 6 feet) for a prolonged period. Spread happens when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks, and droplets from their mouth or nose are launched into the air and land in the mouths or noses of people nearby. The droplets can also be inhaled into the lungs. Recent studies indicate that people who are infected but do not have symptoms likely also play a role in the spread of COVID-19.

Efforts applied to get comments from Dr. Fallah did not materialize as he failed to reply to in an inquiry SMS

However, an NPHIL internal memo shared via email and obtained by FrontPageAfrica informed all of its staff that the IPC team under Mr. Philip Bemah will be conducting a risk assessment. All staff working in the response will be contacted by on Wednesday (today) to begin risk assessment. High-risk contacts will be sent to do their COVID-19 laboratory test.

The memo also confirmed FrontPageAfrica's publication that Mr. Soko provided a fake name, Benjamin C. Tokofo, to lab technicians when he went for testing. As a result, it took the administration two days to find out his true identity after his test came out positive.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Bobi Wine Offers to Rescue Africans 'Mistreated' in China
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.