Tanzania: Employers Warned Over Unethical Retrenchment

DEPUTY Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Employment, Youth and the Disabled), Anthony Mavunde has advised employers to abide by the joint guidelines on employment now that the government is fighting against Covid-19 infections.

Speaking to a local radio station here yesterday, Mr Mavunde said the government has already issued directives to employers who retrench workers without following laid down procedures, citing the coronavirus pandemic.

He said as the government is finalizing logistic arrangement as far as the coronavirus pandemic is concerned, the ministry will make its position clear on the matter, and the rules will be made known for every employer to abide by.

"The Prime Minister's Office works on employment issues by tripartite consultation for workers, employers and the government. Already a joint meeting took place last week, and we are waiting for its resolutions before we issue the guidelines accordingly," he said.

He added that the government will soon issue directives on what is to be done as the meeting involved all the three interested parties in the matter.

On youth employment, Mavunde said currently they are working with the Ministry of Agriculture to enable the youth give their views on being engaged in agriculture.

"It was seen that agriculture was the last resort after failing to engage in other occupations, and we in the government saw that the only area that can directly solve the youth unemployment challenge was the agricultural sector," he stated.

He said in the last five years, great achievements were seen as the youth began changing their mindsets and many of them have made economic gains in the sector.