Tanzania: Don't Forget Cholera, Malaria, Zanzibar Residents Told

AS Zanzibar, just like other parts of Tanzania, continues to receive heavy rains, residents have been reminded that malaria and cholera still pose public health concern and economic threat.

"Efforts taken to prevent coronavirus should also include taking preventive measures to stop cholera and malaria as the rains continue.

Our surroundings must remain clean," said Mr Shamata Shaame Khamis, Deputy Minister, Regional Administration and Local Government.

Khamis made the call when he issued a directive to municipal directors to ensure that hygiene is maintained in market places, streets and homes in all municipalities to avert from both coronavirus, cholera and malaria.

According to the health ministry, the government has been taking workable measures to eliminate malaria and cholera in the country, but the problems emerge frequently due to negligence in observing health precautions.

The Zanzibar (Urban) Municipal Council (ZMC) Director, Mr Said Ali Ahmada promised to increase cleanliness campaigns in the city which is recording a growing population, so that risks of cholera and malaria are minimized.

Urban-west region, which includes the main city is home to more than half of the 1.3 million people of Zanzibar (2012 National census).