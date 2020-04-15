Tanzania: Don't Forget Cholera, Malaria, Zanzibar Residents Told

15 April 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Dodoma

AS Zanzibar, just like other parts of Tanzania, continues to receive heavy rains, residents have been reminded that malaria and cholera still pose public health concern and economic threat.

"Efforts taken to prevent coronavirus should also include taking preventive measures to stop cholera and malaria as the rains continue.

Our surroundings must remain clean," said Mr Shamata Shaame Khamis, Deputy Minister, Regional Administration and Local Government.

Khamis made the call when he issued a directive to municipal directors to ensure that hygiene is maintained in market places, streets and homes in all municipalities to avert from both coronavirus, cholera and malaria.

According to the health ministry, the government has been taking workable measures to eliminate malaria and cholera in the country, but the problems emerge frequently due to negligence in observing health precautions.

The Zanzibar (Urban) Municipal Council (ZMC) Director, Mr Said Ali Ahmada promised to increase cleanliness campaigns in the city which is recording a growing population, so that risks of cholera and malaria are minimized.

Urban-west region, which includes the main city is home to more than half of the 1.3 million people of Zanzibar (2012 National census).

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.