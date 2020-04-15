Tanzania: Isles Health Minister Urges Public to Stop Stigmatizing COVID-19

15 April 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Zanzibar

THE Zanzibar Health Minister, Mr Hamad Rashid Mohamed, has called on the general public to refrain from stigma and discrimination on COVID-19 pandemic, because it can lead to fear and discourage people from testing and seeking treatment on time.

He said stigma and discrimination on people who have tested positive for COVID-19 or those who are under quarantine might deter more people from going for check up, which might be catastrophic.

Presenting an update on the spread of the virus in Zanzibar, Mr Mohamed warned that if stigma and discrimination over COVID-19 pandemic continues, it might contribute to having more cases in the society, which may pose as a threat to the country.

"As we join forces against coronavirus, we also need to stop stigmatising and marginalising people with the virus. We are all human beings, and anybody can contract the virus," he said.

The minister also appealed to members of the public to help convince (or report) returnees from outside the country and people with symptoms to visit hospitals for checking, because "self -isolation or quarantine and seeking treatment early would save lives and prevent further spread."

As of April 13, 2020, Zanzibar had recorded 12 cases of COVID-19, with two cured and more than 50 released from mandatory quarantine in both Unguja and Pemba.

