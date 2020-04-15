Tanzania: 500m/ - Pumped Into Overcoming Coronavirus

15 April 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has called on Tanzanians to step up vigilance against COVID-19 by taking more precautionary measures against the spread of the deadly disease as the number of confirmed cases escalates.

He said the country had reached a level where cases were now increasing, especially in Dar es Salaam, Arusha and Zanzibar due to the nature of the areas.

"We all know that Dar es Salaam is the commercial hub and most populous city in the country, but we must follow the necessary precautions and measures given by health experts, including avoiding unnecessary gatherings to protect ourselves and others," he said.

Speaking in Dodoma yesterday during an event to receive a 500m/- dummy cheque for the support in the fight against COVID-19, he stressed on regularly and thoroughly washing hands with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand rub.

"Most importantly, we should all continue to pray to the Almighty God to relieve us from the disease," he stressed.

Last week, Health Minister Ummy Mwalimu said that Tanzania had moved from imported cases to local transmission and that it will soon reach the community transmission stage.

However, she reiterated that the government would not pursue a standstill option and lockdown but instead sustain the ongoing containment measures.

The premier received the assistance from Export Trading Group (ETG), Country Director Mr Nilladri Chowdhury.

Speaking immediately after receiving the support, Mr Majaliwa thanked the executives of the ETG company for supporting the effort in the fight against COVID-19, whereby to-date 53 cases have been reported since the onset of the disease in the country while seven patients have recovered.

"On behalf of our President, Dr John Magufuli, we thank you for this assistance which will help the government cut costs in serving the community. We need the support of other stakeholders like you," he remarked.

Mr Chowdhury said they deemed it fundamental to support the government's efforts in the war against the disease.

"We have decided to join the government in the fight against this disease; on behalf of ETG, Chairperson, Mr Mahesh Patel, we are presenting to you a 500m/- dummy cheque. We have faith and continue to pray for God to save us from this pandemic," he said.

He said ETG was an integrated agricultural supply chain groups responsible for, inter alia, procurement, warehousing, processing and/or manufacturing of finished goods through their company in Kapunga, Mbeya Region, three cashew nut processing industry in Mtwara, Newala and Tunduru and oil processing industries.

They also provide farmers with markets for products such as cashew nuts, peas, corn, chilies and sesame seeds.

