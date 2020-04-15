Tanzania: MPs Give Thumps-Up On Local Govt Budget

AFTER a long weekend recess for Easter celebrations, lawmakers yesterday unanimously endorsed 7.01tri/- budget for the Ministry of State, President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government).

Last week, the minister in charge, Mr Selemani Jafo, requested the august House to approve the budget, noting that it involves 4.73tri/- for recurrent expenditure and 2.3tri/- for development projects.

He added that 33 per cent of the budget would be channeled into bankrolling over 20 major projects in the coming 2020/21 fiscal year.

The presented budget has seen an increment of almost 1tri/- more than the 6.2tri/- of the current financial year.

The budget has increased by 9bn/- from 6.2tri/- of the 2019/20 fiscal year to 7.01tri/- in the coming 2020/21 fiscal year.

During their contributions yesterday, generally, all MPs commended the budget estimates for 2020/2021, as they equally paid tribute to the social services that are currently being provided to their voters.

Some MPs, however, asked the government to increase the pace in the provision of social services, including putting up proper road infrastructure as well as construction of health centres countrywide in order to ensure that the country is healthy.

Tarime Urban MP Ester Matiko (CHADEMA) said currently, the country had 938 health centres, out of which 453 were put up during President John Magufuli's administration.

"The government, through TARURA, should make sure that roads in the villages are upgraded in order to facilitate development in rural areas," said Serengeti MP, Marwa Chacha (CCM).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

However, last week, Mr Jafo said the government intends to implement five major health projects, saying it had allocated 32.50bn/- for the construction of three wards in each of 67 district council hospitals across the country.

He said the new wards will help to decongest hospitals and improve health services.

He added that 27bn/- had been allocated for the construction of 27 councils' hospitals in various parts of the country.

Moreover, the minister said another 27.75bn/- had been allocated for finalizing the construction of three dispensaries to each district council across the country.

A total of 32.50bn/- has been allocated for the purchase of medical appliances in all 67 district hospitals, said Mr Jafo.

"The purpose is to enable all district hospitals to offer quality and reliable health services by using modern equipment," he said.

In their contributions, MPs also pushed for joint efforts in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Let us not politicize this issue, we need to speak in one language... we need as leaders to increase awareness campaigns to our people to ensure that they take precautionary measures so that our nation remains safe," said Iramba West MP (CCM), Dr Mwigulu Nchemba.

Arusha Urban MP, Godbless Lema (CHADEMA) said it was high time all MPs were tested to establish whether they had contracted the disease or not.

"We have top leaders of the country who are meeting different people countrywide, therefore, we need to be tested so that we do not infect others or even infect ourselves in this debating chamber," he said.