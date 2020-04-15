Africa: The COVID-19 Response Is an Opportunity to Tackle Excess and Address the Climate Crisis - Mary Robinson and Kumi Naidoo

analysis

Governments around the world have shifted their priorities in response to the coronavirus pandemic. It shows action can and must be taken to address the climate crisis, former Irish president Mary Robinson said in a Daily Maverick webinar on Tuesday.

Activists hoped 2020 would be the year global leaders finally took urgent, co-ordinated action on the climate crisis. Young people across the world had been leading protests in demand of a secure future.

The deadline set by the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change to limit global warming to 1.5ºC or face devastating consequences was just a decade away. Unprecedented bushfires in Australia raged like a warning against inaction.

"I remember in January this year, because it was 2020, being so focused on 'Will government step up with better ambition, will the international community understand the need for a real change?' " said Mary Robinson, former Irish president and chair of The Elders, an independent group of global leaders.

"2020 was to be the year, ending in COP26 in Glasgow," she added, referring to the UN Climate Change Conference scheduled for November, now postponed.

World leaders have acted this year to curb a life-threatening global emergency, but it's Covid-19 rather...