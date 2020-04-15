Nigeria: Lagos Records 2 COVID-19 Deaths, Discharges 9

15 April 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Olasunkanmi Akoni and Chioma Obinna

Lagos — The Lagos State government, yesterday, announced the death of two more patients as a result of the coronavirus.

The Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, who announced the death, said one of the patients, a 56-year-old Nigerian returnee had complications from COVID-19 in the state.

He noted that the male patient, who died on Monday, recently returned to the country from the United States of America.

9 more patients discharged

Similarly, the State Government, yesterday, said it has discharged nine more patients, six males, and three females, from the Infectious Disease Hospital, IDH, Yaba, having recovered fully and tested negative twice consecutively to COVID-19.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu made the disclosure while giving an update on the COVID-19 situation in the state.

Sanwo-Olu said: "From April 4, 2020, we have seen an increase in the total number of confirmed cases nationwide. Lagos continues to lead with the highest number of confirmed cases. Our numbers have gone from 109 as at the last time I addressed you to 198 as at today's briefing. The number of persons who have died has also sadly risen marginally, from 1 to 7.

"But we have also seen a remarkable number of recovered persons, 61 so far; with 3 transfers and 2 evacuations, bringing the total number of active cases to 109. "What this shows is that while our numbers are definitely rising on the curve, we are also maintaining a 25-30% discharge rate of our active cases which unequivocally shows that our medical interventions and management of the cases are working.

"In fact, today, we are discharging 9 patients - 3 females and 6 males, who have tested negative in two consecutive test readings. They are now free to be reunited with their families. This will now bring the total number of discharged cases to 70."

